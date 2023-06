EXTENDED: Again a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cooler with rain showers this weekend and highs in the 60s and 70s. Localized flooding is possible both Saturday and Sunday. The atmosphere is full of moisture, any showers that do develop will be capable of producing VERY heavy rainfall rates.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.