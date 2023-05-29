Rain chances increase by Wednesday

EVENING: Temperatures will remain mild through the remainder of the evening hours. We hold off on any real cloud cover, with only a few widely scattered showers possible. Any shower activity will come to an end by ~10PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Warm Tuesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. A much more active weather pattern gets underway on Wednesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead through the weekend. We'll see cooler temperatures and wet weather heading into the weekend.