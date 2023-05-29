Skip to Content
Rain chances increase by Wednesday

By
today at 5:46 PM
Published 3:26 PM

EVENING: Temperatures will remain mild through the remainder of the evening hours. We hold off on any real cloud cover, with only a few widely scattered showers possible. Any shower activity will come to an end by ~10PM.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-50s.

EXTENDED: Warm Tuesday with isolated thunderstorm chances. A much more active weather pattern gets underway on Wednesday with numerous showers and thunderstorms ahead through the weekend. We'll see cooler temperatures and wet weather heading into the weekend. 

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO.

