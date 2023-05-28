Skip to Content
Mainly sunny and warm Sunday with a chance for isolated thundershowers

9:19 AM
A relatively quiet Sunday with warm temps and isolated late day showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Most of the stronger thunderstorm activity will be out across the far southeastern plains this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: The eastern plains may see a few showers and thunderstorms lingering into the night. Then partly cloudy and mild overnight.

EXTENDED: Generally nice weather for Memorial Day with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will ranger from the low-80s into the upper-80s across the plains.  We can expect to seen an uptick in the showers and thunderstorm activity starting on Wednesday and lingering into the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

