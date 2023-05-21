Skip to Content
today at 5:22 AM
Wildfire smoke lingers

EVENING: Hazy conditions associated with Canadian wildfire smoke will linger overnight, worsening by Monday afternoon. Overnight lows stay in the upper 40s and 50s, with a few showers lingering into the overnight hours.

MONDAY: Another round of wildfire smoke will arrive, likely creating air quality issues once again. Seasonal highs are expected, 74 in the Springs and 79 in Pueblo. Widely scattered showers will attempt to develop, with a bulk of the activity staying south of Highway 50. Mostly sunny conditions will be expected for a majority of the day.

EXTENDED: Daily afternoon and evening shower chances. Smoke should dissipate by Wednesday.  

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

