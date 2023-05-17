WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Rainfall Thursday

Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: A few showers this evening. With a cold front passing through the region early Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: After a little morning sunshine, clouds will increase through the afternoon as a cold front works across the state. This front will trigger storms after 2pm yielding excessive rainfall for areas along and east of I-25 and south of the Arkansas river valley. Storms will linger through early evening with cooler high temps in the 50's and 60's

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy skies with steadier and heavier rain developing through through the day. Cooler Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Periods of rain and cool temperatures ahead for Friday with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Slightly warmer for the weekend with more rounds of late day showers and thunderstorms.