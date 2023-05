EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for part of Teller and El Paso counties.

According to the alert, the affected areas include Colorado Springs and Woodland Park.

Below is a map of where the Tornado Watch is in effect for:

According to the NWS, scattered hail up to apple size is likely along with scattered gusts up to 75 mph.