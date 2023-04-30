Seasonal Sunday

SUNDAY: Wow, another gorgeous spring day! A few stray shower and maybe even a rumble of thunder are possible this evening, but all activity will come to an end by 10 PM. We remain partly cloudy overnight, with seasonal lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: The overall pattern will support temperatures ~5-10 degrees above average, with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures will linger to kick off the week. 71 is the expected high in the Springs, 75 in Pueblo.