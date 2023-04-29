Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 5:19 AM
Published 2:45 PM

Comfortable Again Tomorrow

EVENING/TONIGHT: Calm and dry conditions will prevail through the overnight hours thanks to a high pressure system setting up over the state. We stay mostly clear tonight and winds will continue to back off across the region.

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day is in store for Sunday. Temperatures will be int he 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the late afternoon, a few stray rain and thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these showers, but a quick 15-30 minute burst of rain is possible.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures are expected for the week ahead, with daily chances of a few stray showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Activity will be greatest in coverage on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content