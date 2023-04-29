Comfortable Again Tomorrow

EVENING/TONIGHT: Calm and dry conditions will prevail through the overnight hours thanks to a high pressure system setting up over the state. We stay mostly clear tonight and winds will continue to back off across the region.

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day is in store for Sunday. Temperatures will be int he 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the late afternoon, a few stray rain and thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see these showers, but a quick 15-30 minute burst of rain is possible.

EXTENDED: Above average temperatures are expected for the week ahead, with daily chances of a few stray showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Activity will be greatest in coverage on Tuesday.