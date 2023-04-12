Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watch in full effect across Colorado state region

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Red flag warnings and high fire dangers across the Colorado region are in full effect for Wednesday April 12, and Thursday, April 13 according to the National Weather Service.

Fire Weather Watch is in effect from April 13, at 11 a.m. to April 13, at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Red Flag Warnings are in effect from April 12, at 12 p.m. to April 12, at 8:00 p.m.

According to the database, warmer temperatures and persistent dry conditions are creating gusty winds that are resulting in critical fire weather conditions.

The Weather Service is urging communities to avoid outdoor activities that could result in a fire, stay alert for later forecasts, and be cautious of extreme fire behavior.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is also issuing a Red Flag Warning, citing temperatures reaching a high of almost 85 degrees and winds that are expected to reach 30 mph.

CSFD is issuing the warning for April 12, at 12 p.m. to April 12, 8 p.m.