Cool and Breezy Thursday

Unsettled weather and cooler conditions through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy this afternoon with below average temperatures. Forecast high is 50 for the Springs and 61 in the Steele City. We may see a few rain and snow this evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers are possible overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: We'll another round of mountain snow Friday into Saturday... and we may see some light snow here in Colorado Springs with the potential for some bands of heavier snow across the far eastern plains. Chilly temps both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the teens and low-20s and afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s. We'll be gradually warmer through the middle of next week.