Marty’s Friday Evening Forecast – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! 3/17/2023

Overview: We're tracking a chilly start to the weekend...

Tonight: Scattered snow showers over and near the mountains will gradually end leaving most areas north of the Arkansas River mostly clear by morning. South of the Arkansas River a few snow showers and clouds may hang on a little longer, and the strongest snow showers could possibly whiten roadways over localized areas briefly, but we are not expecting significant accumulations of snow anywhere. The air will be chilly with low temperatures in the teens for most areas, but single digits above and below zero in some cases higher in the mountains.

Saturday: Saturday looks less cloudy, but still pretty chilly with a slight chance for a few flurries over the mountains during the afternoon. Clouds may be a bit more prevalent over southern areas. The wind shouldn’t be too strong, but with high temperatures only in the 30s and 40s for most areas, even a light breeze will feel chilly.

Extended: The air should start warming on Sunday over eastern Colorado with the warming trend lasting through the middle of next week. Expect periods of cloud cover and increasing wind with fire weather conditions possibly developing over parts of eastern Colorado by mid-week, but occasional snow over the high country. The end of the week looks blustery and cooler with snow mainly over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide, but scattered rain and/or snow showers could also develop over parts of eastern Colorado on Thursday as well.