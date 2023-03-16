Marty’s Thursday Evening Forecast – Scattered Snow Showers – 3/16/2023

Overview: We're tracking a little more snow for some areas...

Tonight: Scattered snow showers will briefly whiten some roadways over spotty areas tonight around the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo, and Canon City, but accumulations of snow that do occur should generally remain light. Areas of heavier snow are more likely farther south and west where another 1” to 4” of snow could accumulate over and near the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. The air will be chilly with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but single digits in some cases higher in the mountains.

Friday: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Partly to mostly cloudy over and near the mountains with less wind and scattered snow showers at times, mainly during the afternoon and most commonly south of the Arkansas River. Light accumulations of snow on the order of an inch or 2” of fluff are possible under any heavier snow showers that may develop, but accumulating snow is likely to be spotty in nature and more likely over southern areas. Farther east we expect to see more of the sun, but the air will remain chilly with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas.

Extended: Saturday looks less cloudy, but still pretty chilly with a slight chance for a few flurries over the mountains during the afternoon. The air should start warming on Sunday over eastern Colorado with the warming trend lasting through the middle of next week. Expect periods of cloud cover and increasing wind with fire weather conditions possibly developing over parts of eastern Colorado by mid-week, but occasional snow over the high country. The end of the week looks blustery and cooler with snow mainly over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide, but scattered rain and/or snow showers could also develop over parts of eastern Colorado on Thursday as well.