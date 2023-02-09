Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 7:29 AM
Published 7:12 AM

Windy and cold today with a few snow showers

2-9 HIGHS

Snow shower, cold and windy weather ahead for your Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers this morning. Then partly cloudy, cold and windy this afternoon with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid overnight with morning lows Friday in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: A quick warming trend for Friday and the first half of the weekend on Saturday. Highs Friday will climb into the mid and upper-40s. Partly cloudy with the 50s and 60s Saturday... behind slightly cooler temps arrive Sunday and Monday.  The middle of next week may feature another chance for snow.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content