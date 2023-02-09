Windy and cold today with a few snow showers

Snow shower, cold and windy weather ahead for your Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers this morning. Then partly cloudy, cold and windy this afternoon with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid overnight with morning lows Friday in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: A quick warming trend for Friday and the first half of the weekend on Saturday. Highs Friday will climb into the mid and upper-40s. Partly cloudy with the 50s and 60s Saturday... behind slightly cooler temps arrive Sunday and Monday. The middle of next week may feature another chance for snow.