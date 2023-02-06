Skip to Content
Partly cloudy and cooler today

2-6 HIGHS

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures ahead for your Monday afternoon.

TODAY:  Scattered snow showers will be possible today in the mountains... but really not more than a few flurries across the plains. Highs today will top out in the mid-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and cool temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will max out in the mid and upper-40s. Wednesday will feature milder temperatures and increasing clouds as our next system arrives. Rain and snow showers will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Much cooler Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s... and frigid lows Friday morning. Temperatures warm rapidly for the weekend.

