Sunny skies and mild temperatures today

A very nice stretch of weather through the weekend.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures ahead for your Thursday afternoon. Highs temps will range from the mid to upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Morning lows will remain on the cold side. Under clear skies Friday morning lows will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through the weekend with some well above average temperatures. Highs Friday will top out in the mid and upper-50s with some areas into the low-60s. 50s and 60s can also be expected for Saturday and Sunday.  A cold front will cross the region early next week, bringing cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday and a small chance for a few showers.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

