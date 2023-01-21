Cold weather in the extended forecast

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to clear out of the region overnight. Lows will likely stay in the single digits and teens tonight, with localized colder temperatures for the snow covered portions of the Plains.

TOMORROW: Another day with below average temperatures is expected typo end the weekend. The good news? We will see more sun than clouds for a majority of the daypart. Some light snow is expected overnight as a front moves through the region. Most areas along and west of I-25 should stay under an inch. Cold air follows behind the front.