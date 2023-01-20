Skip to Content
Weather Alert: Snow tonight and Saturday morning

1-20 SNOW ACCUM

Weather Alert: Our next winter storm will impact the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

TODAY: Cloudy skies and cold conditions with highs in the 20s and 30s.  Snow will begin to fall by this evening.

TONIGHT: Periods of snow tonight and Saturday morning.   The heaviest snow will be south of Pueblo and east across the plains.

EXTENDED: Snow continues through Saturday morning... then tapers off quickly late morning and into the afternoon.  Clearing and cold Saturday night and Sunday morning. Our next storm system will bring snow back to the region late Sunday and Monday morning. The Monday morning commute may be tough.

