Snow returns to the region Friday and Saturday

Plenty of sunshine and cool today... with another winter storm coming our way Friday afternoon.

TODAY: A pleasant day with lighter winds and lots of sunshine. Highs today will top out in the upper-30s and mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Friday morning lows in the teens.

EXTENDED: A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning for Pueblo county and areas south to the boarder with New Mexico and east to the boarder with Kansas. Heavy snow can be expected Friday night and early Saturday morning. Chilly temperatures this weekend with highs in the 30s. We'll see our next chance for snow on Monday.