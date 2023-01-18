Cold and windy with a few scattered snow showers

Windy and cold for the rest of the day with scattered snow showers.

TODAY: A developing area of low pressure will drive strong winds out of the north to northwest this afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph during the afternoon. Bands of snow are still possible through this evening, but accumulations will be light.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight and very cold starts Thursday morning with lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Thursday will be a quiet day across southern Colorado with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low and mid-40s. Our next storm system works into the region on Friday with snow in the cards for Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Cold this weekend with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.