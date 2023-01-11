Skip to Content
Windy and cool today with rain and snow showers

1-11 HIGH WINDS

Cooler and cloudy today with a few rain and snow showers. Strong winds across the southeastern plains from Pueblo east to the Kansas border... with a high wind warning up through 6 pm.

TODAY: Along the I-25 corridor we'll see scattered rain and snow showers.  Snow may be heavier this afternoon across the eastern plains. Our high temperature today likely came just after midnight when we were at 51 degrees.  

TONIGHT:  Showers come to an end by this evening. Skies will partially clear overnight with some very cold lows Thursday morning. Most areas will drop into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to the low-50s. Warmer again Friday and Saturday with temps climbing back into the 50s and low-60s. Another cool down starting Sunday and early next week.

