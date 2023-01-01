Rain, Snow, Freezing Drizzle and Fog

A very wet Pacific storm system has crossed over the Front Range Foothills and is bringing a wintry mix of light rain, snow and freezing drizzle.

Most of this precipitation will happen overnight and to the north and East of the Colorado Springs Metro area. But because Monday is also a holiday for most, and travel to Denver is a common thing, be aware that a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Northern El Paso County until 5 pm Monday evening.

Snowfall amounts will be less than an inch for Southeast Colorado, but 2 to 6 inches of wet snow are likely for Northeast Colorado by Monday evening.

The rest of the week looks fair and seasonal with more sun than clouds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.