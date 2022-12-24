Milder conditions through the Christmas weekend

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thankfully we're putting some milder temperatures under the tree for Christmas.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds. Milder temperatures this afternoon with high temps in the mid and upper-40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Good flying weather for Santa! He'll see clear skies and cold temperatures as he makes his way across the Rockies! Christmas morning lows will dip into the teens.

EXTENDED: Christmas Day will feature partly cloudy skies... and temperatures will continue to warm. Highs Sunday will top out in the low and mid-50s. Quiet and mild weather can be expected through the middle of next week. Tuesday we may see some highs in the low-60s.