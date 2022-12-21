Dangerously cold temps and wind chills Thursday and Friday

Warm and windy Wednesday afternoon... before bitterly cold arctic air arrives later tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and windy conditions for this afternoon... with highs in the 50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: The strong arctic cold front arrives tonight... with temps plummeting behind the front... and overnight lows dropping below zero.

EXTENDED: Frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills Thursday and Friday morning. Most of our are is under a wind chill warning... and wind chills may be as low a 20 to 40 below zero. Temperatures begin a warming trend Saturday... with highs back into the 50s by Christmas day.