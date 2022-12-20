Bitterly cold temperatures arrive Wednesday night

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures the next two days... for bitterly cold arctic air arrives Wednesday night.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s with northwesterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold again... with overnight lows in the teens Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures will hold the day once again on Wednesday... with winds picking up during the afternoon and evening. Bitterly cold air comes racing into southern Colorado Thursday morning... with subzero morning lows. Highs Thursday afternoon will range from subzero to the single digits. Dangerous winds chills will also impact the area... in some places making it feel like forty below. We'll see warmer temperatures for Christmas eve and Christmas day.