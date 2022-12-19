Skip to Content
Mild through Wednesday… before frigid arctic air arrives for Thursday

12-19 Thu Highs

Mild through the mid-week... before bitterly cold arctic air arrives Thursday. 

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures Monday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight... with morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 40s. It will be drastically colder by Thursday morning. Many areas from I-25 eastward will see subzero lows... with some areas maintaining subzero temperatures through Friday morning. Thankfully we'll see a quick warmup for Christmas eve and Christmas day with highs rebounding into the 40s and 50s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

