Mild through Wednesday… before frigid arctic air arrives for Thursday

Mild through the mid-week... before bitterly cold arctic air arrives Thursday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures Monday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight... with morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 40s. It will be drastically colder by Thursday morning. Many areas from I-25 eastward will see subzero lows... with some areas maintaining subzero temperatures through Friday morning. Thankfully we'll see a quick warmup for Christmas eve and Christmas day with highs rebounding into the 40s and 50s.