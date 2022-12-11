Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Windy & Warmer – 12/11/2022

Overview: We're tracking a storm that will bring snow to the high country and mostly wind to the plains...

Today: Some strong wind gusts are possible over and near the mountains early in the day, and many areas will be breezy during the afternoon possibly causing conditions to become favorable for the spread of wildfires. We'll likely have some mountain wave clouds and it will be warmer with high temperatures in the 50s to 60s for the plains, 40s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow developing over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide. We expect some wind, especially over and near the mountains. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s for most areas tonight, but single digits are more likely over the high mountain valleys.

Extended: Snow is likely over the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide off and on through at least early Wednesday with winter driving conditions expected. Monday will be a relatively warm day, especially over the far eastern plains where some areas may again reach the 60s, but 40s and 50s are more likely over and near the mountains, and all areas will be windy.

Much colder air will move over eastern Colorado late Monday and Tuesday. The heart of the next storm should pass to our north, but we expect a strong, cold wind over much of eastern Colorado through at least Wednesday, and probably through Thursday over the eastern plains. Although the heaviest snow with this storm looks to miss us to the northeast, the storm will be close enough that there could be a period of snow or at least scattered snow showers over and near the mountains Monday night and Tuesday, with the best chances over the higher terrain in the Pikes Peak Region. The end of the week looks breezy and chilly, but dry.