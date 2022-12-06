A little cooler today, with periods of mountain snow

Plenty of sunshine, albeit a little bit cooler Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Periods of snow will continue in the mountains through tonight... while we will be cool and dry here across the plains. Highs today will climb into the upper-40s here in Colorado Springs and the mid-50s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the 20s.

EXTENDED: Rounds of snow in the mountains will continue through Thursday... while we stay dry here in southern Colorado. Temperatures through the weekend will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s. Our next system will arrive with colder air by Monday.