Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 7:42 AM

A little cooler today, with periods of mountain snow

12-6 HIGHS

Plenty of sunshine, albeit a little bit cooler Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Periods of snow will continue in the mountains through tonight... while we will be cool and dry here across the plains. Highs today will climb into the upper-40s here in Colorado Springs and the mid-50s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the 20s. 

EXTENDED: Rounds of snow in the mountains will continue through Thursday... while we stay dry here in southern Colorado. Temperatures through the weekend will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s. Our next system will arrive with colder air by Monday. 

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content