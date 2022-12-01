WEATHER ALERT: Extreme Winds Thursday PM Into Friday

TODAY: Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and highs in the 50's to low 60's. A majority of the daypart will be comfortable and dry. As we head into the evening hours, winds will increase significantly and snow will spread across the mountains where upwards of a foot is possible for ski resorts. High wind warnings will go in effect Thursday afternoon-Friday afternoon with gusts around 60-80 mph with isolated gusts of 100 mph.

EXTENDED: Winds will stay elevated to around 70+ mph gusts through Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains, but we also expect some clouds and strong wind building during the evening hours as a front passes. Snow is expected across the high country, with the possibility of a flurry reaching Teller County.