Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 7:59 AM
Published 7:48 AM

Some cold temperatures through Friday

11-14 HIGHS

Cold and below average temperatures through Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon snow shower possible across the region. Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid overnight with morning lows Tuesday in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Cold and unsettled conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures will moderate slightly on Wednesday before some of the colder temperatures of the season arrive Thursday into Friday. Expect widespread single digit lows Friday morning... with highs only in the mid-20s.  Temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s by Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content