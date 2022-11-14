Some cold temperatures through Friday

Cold and below average temperatures through Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon snow shower possible across the region. Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid overnight with morning lows Tuesday in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Cold and unsettled conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Temperatures will moderate slightly on Wednesday before some of the colder temperatures of the season arrive Thursday into Friday. Expect widespread single digit lows Friday morning... with highs only in the mid-20s. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and 40s by Saturday.