Mainly sunny and warm with isolated PM thundershowers

Increasing afternoon clouds with a few isolated thundershowers Thursday afternoon. TODAY: Mainly sunny skies up and through the lunch hour... with increasing afternoon clouds and a small chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs today will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s. TONIGHT: Showers and storms will weaken and die off after sunset tonight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s. EXTENDED: Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread Friday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the 80s and 90s. Drier conditions will prevail for the weekend... with just isolated storms possible. We'll experience very warm late summer temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Isolated thundershower chances will continue through the middle of next week.

