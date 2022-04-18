Warm and breezy conditions this week

Mainly sunny, warm and breezy conditions ahead for Monday… with critical fire weather south of Pueblo.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures Monday afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. Winds today will be SE at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight with morning lows Tuesday falling into the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Windy and warm ahead for your Tuesday afternoon. Expect critical fire weather across much of southern Colorado. High temperatures will rang from the upper-70s to the upper-80s Tuesday afternoon. 70's and 80s will continue through the end of the work week. Damaging winds may be possible on Friday… with cooler conditions and showers possible on Saturday.