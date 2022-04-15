Sunny skies, warm, and breezy Friday

Warmer temperatures and breezy conditions for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Still breezy this afternoon with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will seesaw through the weekend, but Easter Sunday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will range from the low to the upper-60s. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures ahead for Easter Sunday. And temps will climb into the upper-70s and low-80s.