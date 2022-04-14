Sunny skies, mild, and windy Thursday afternoon

Warmer temperatures today… but still windy.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and windy again this afternoon. We'll see westerly winds gusting 30 to 40 mph. Highs temperatures today will range from the low-60s to the low-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Friday morning lows falling into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs on Friday will climb into the upper-60s and mid-70s. A little cooler again Saturday… and then a sunny and warm Easter Sunday with highs in the 70s.