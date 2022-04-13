Chilly and breezy conditions Wednesday

Partly cloud, cool, and breezy for the midweek.

TODAY: Critical fire weather once again this afternoon, with most of southern Colorado under Red Flag Fire Warnings. Highs today will range from the mid-40s to the low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold again overnight with morning lows in the teens and 20s.

EXTENDED: It will be chilly and breezy again for Thursday afternoon with highs uppper-50s to the mid-60s. Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend. With highs climbing back into the upper-60s and low-70s.