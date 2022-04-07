Breezy and chilly today… warmer Friday

Cool and breezy for one more day… then warmer this weekend.

TODAY: A strong northerly flow will once again impact southern Colorado again today. High winds can be expected across the far eastern plains. Still chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s today.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold again overnight. Morning lows will dip into the upprer-20s and low-30 by sunrise Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Lighter winds and warmer Friday with highs in the mid and upper-60s. Much warmer on Saturday as high temps climb into the 70s and 80s. The warmth won't last long, cooler and unsettled weather returns for the start of the work week. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday… and highs will fall back into the 40s and 50s.