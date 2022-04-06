Windy and cool the next couple of days

Strong winds and cool conditions ahead for the next couple of days.

TODAY: Temperatures will be about twenty degrees cooler Wednesday... and winds will remain strong. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the upper-40s to the mid-50s. Strong NW winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 40 mph. Higher winds can be expected across the far eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold again overnight with morning lows dipping into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Cool and breezy for one more day with well below average temperatures again Thursday afternoon. Temperatures warming greatly as we head into the weekend. Highs Friday will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s. Warm Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low-80s. Rain shower and thunderstorm chances return early next week.