WEATHER ALERT: Strong and possibly damaging winds Tuesday

4-5 HIGH WIND

Weather Alert: Strong and possibly damaging winds are in the mix for Tuesday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with increasing winds. A high wind warning has been issued... it begins at 9 am and lasts until 6 pm.  Expect west winds to blow 23 to 35 mph and gust as high as 60 mph. Winds will begin to back off by tonight.

TONIGHT: Clear and breezy overnight with morning lows falling into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Cool and windy the next couple of days with high temperatures in the low and mid-50s through Thursday. We'll be much warming heading into the weekend on Friday... and highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the 70s and 80s

