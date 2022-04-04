Clearing skies Monday, then warm and windy Tuesday

Clearing skies and mild Monday… warm and windy Tuesday.

TODAY: Cloudy skies this morning, with clearing skies heading into the afternoon. Highs Monday will range from the low-60s to the upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low-40s.

EXTENDED: A high wind watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon. Strong westerly winds will ramp up heading through the day, coming out of the west at 30 to 40 mph and gusting as high as 60s mph. Much cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Considerably warming by the weekend with highs tracking back into the 70s.