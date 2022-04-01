Clearing skies Friday evening… sunny and warmer Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Friday with a small chance for a few showers during the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day. Highs temperatures Friday will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Saturday is definitely the pick day of the weekend. We'll see sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to the mid-70s. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers after the noon hour on Sunday. Rain and higher elevation snow will linger into the start of the work week on Monday.