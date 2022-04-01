Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:23 AM
Published 8:06 AM

Clearing skies Friday evening… sunny and warmer Saturday

4-1-22 HIGHS

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Friday with a small chance for a few showers during the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day. Highs temperatures Friday will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cold overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: Saturday is definitely the pick day of the weekend. We'll see sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to the mid-70s. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers after the noon hour on Sunday. Rain and higher elevation snow will linger into the start of the work week on Monday.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content