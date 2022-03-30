Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy Wednesday

Mainly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers during the afternoon.

TODAY: Chilly and breezy conditions for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-40s and a brisk north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with overnight lows dipping into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: A weak system will work into the area for Friday morning with scattered rain and snow showers. High pressure will build across the region this weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s. Our next chance for precipitation arrives Monday.