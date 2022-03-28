Warm and windy today… rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday

Windy with critical fire weather for Monday. Rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday.

TODAY: Very warm temperatures and windy conditions out ahead of our next storm system. Highs today will top out in the 70s and 80s. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and mild overnight with overnight lows in the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy and mild Tuesday with afternoon and evening rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Light snow will be possible as we head overnight into Wednesday morning. Much cooler Wednesday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. We'll see another storm system for the end of the week on Friday. Right now it's looking like a drier forecast for the weekend.