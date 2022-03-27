Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Clouds & Wind, Slightly Cooler – 3/27/2022

Overview: We're tracking a weak cold front...

Today: Expect a mixture of clouds and sun and breezy conditions at times. A shallow layer of cooler air will wash towards the mountains and should cool the air a little over the plains, but we still expect many areas will warm into the 60s and 70s for much of the day, with a few spots near the southern mountains likely close to 80 again. Fire weather conditions are expected at time over the San Luis Valley this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys and some mountain areas will dip into the 20s.

Extended: Monday looks breezy and very warm again with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains with 60s over the mountains. Fire weather conditions seem likely over much of eastern Colorado on Monday. We'll start turning considerably cooler on Tuesday with scattered rain showers and possibly a little thunder for the plains, and a mixture of rain and snow showers over the higher terrain. Windy and colder again starting on Wednesday with scattered rain and snow showers likely at times. Thursday looks mostly cloudy and cool, but probably not as likely to feature precipitation. More rain and snow showers are possible for some areas on Friday.