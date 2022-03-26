Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warm & Windy – 3/26/2022

Overview: We're tracking a very warm and breezy weekend!

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy with occasional wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. We'll all be warmer this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 70s to lower 80s for the plains, 60s over the mountains. Conditions will likely become favorable for the spread of wildfires over the I-25 corridor and much of Fremont County, so the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning valid from noon until 8 PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys and some mountain areas will dip into the 20s.

Sunday: Expect a mixture of clouds and sun and breezy conditions at times. A shallow layer of cooler air will wash towards the mountains and should cool the air a little over the plains, but we still expect many areas will warm into the 60s and 70s for much of the day, with a few spots near the southern mountains likely close to 80 again.

Extended: Monday looks breezy and very warm again with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains with 60s over the mountains. We'll start turning considerably cooler on Tuesday with scattered rain showers for the plains, and a mixture of rain and snow showers over the higher terrain. Windy and colder again starting on Wednesday with scattered rain and snow showers likely at times through the end of the week.