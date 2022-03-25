Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures heading into the weekend

Sunny skies and mild Friday… warmer this weekend!

TODAY: High pressure will build across the area as we roll into the weekend. High temperatures today will top out in the mid and upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Saturday dropping into the upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Record setting temperatures will be possible both Saturday and Sunday as highs climb into the low and mid-80s. We'll be warm and dry Monday… then cooler with rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Chilly mid-week temperatures with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.