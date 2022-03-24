Sunny skies and warmer through this weekend

Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend!

TODAY: Lighter winds ahead for the afternoon! We'll also see warmer temps this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly overnight. We'll see morning lows in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Warm and getting warmer through the weekend. High pressure will build across the four corners this weekend with high temperatures climbing into the mid-70s and low-80s. We're dry through Monday… with rain showers and cooler temperatures arriving Tuesday.