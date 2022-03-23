WEATHER ALERT: High wind warning for Wednesday until 5 pm

WEATHER ALERT: A high wind warning will run from 10 am until 5 pm Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Strong and possibly damaging winds are in the forecast once again today with northerly winds at 35 to 45 mph and gusting as high as 70 mph. We'll also see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper-40s and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight. Morning low temperatures will dip into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Finally, lighter winds and warming temperatures through the end of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures will soar into the 70s and low-80s Saturday and Sunday. Warm and dry through Monday, with cooler temps and rain showers back in the forecast by Tuesday.