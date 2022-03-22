Snow showers, cold and windy Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: Strong winds and blowing snow in the cards for your Monday.

TODAY: Snow will develop through the late morning and into the afternoon and evening.. 1"-2" of snow will be possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Higher amounts can be expected across the Palmer Divide. The heaviest snow will be seen south of Pueblo. Windy as well, with Northerly winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph.

TONIGHT: Precipitation will wind down and come to an end by midnight. Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. We'll undergo a beautiful warming trend through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s. A cooler and wetter pattern looks to develop early next week.