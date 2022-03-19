COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Expect lots of sunshine for Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across Southeastern Colorado. It gets windy in the afternoon with 20 mph gusts out of the southwest, and that means a high fire danger for the eastern plains.

RED FLAG WARNINGS will go into effect for La Mar, La Junta, Kim and Springfield at 11 a.m. due to gusty winds and very low humidity. But then an approaching spring storm system brings loads of rain and snow for Southeast Colorado on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also dive down into the 30s on both days before recovering to the 60s toward the week's end.

Colorado's drought is exceptional along the New Mexico state line. This next storm will bring welcome relief on Monday. But until it arrives, enjoy the beautiful Spring weather on Sunday. Spring officially begins at 9:30 a.m.