WEATHER ALERT: Rain and Snow on the way

WEATHER ALERT: We'll see a return to winter weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning with accumulating snow.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-50s and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow starts to crank up after five this evening... with many areas from Colorado Springs see mainly rain into early Thursday morning. Northern El Paso County and Teller County will see heavy snow overnight.

EXTENDED: Expect periods of heavy snow for the Thursday morning commute, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Periods of snow will continue into Thursday afternoon before this storm system exits the area Thursday night. Frigid starts will greet us Friday morning with lows in the teens and low-20s. A warming trend gets underway for the weekend with dry conditions. Our next weather maker arrives Monday with another round of rain and snow.