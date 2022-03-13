Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer Again – 3/13/2022

Overview: We're tracking warmer air!

Today: Mostly sunny until late in the afternoon when clouds will start to increase. We’ll be warmer again and breezy during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas. Conditions will likely become favorable for the spread of wildfires over the southeastern corner of the state, so the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Baca County from noon until 7PM.

Tonight: A cold front will bring snow to the Continental Divide tonight, wind, and possibly a brief burst of snow or scattered snow showers to the eastern mountains and immediately adjacent plains, especially south of the Arkansas River. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s to lower 30s.

Extended: Monday will be mostly sunny, breezy to windy at times, and a little cooler with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas. We’ll be warmer and breezy again on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas, and possibly lower 70s for the southeastern plains. Wednesday will start mild with increasing clouds and breezy conditions as a cold front approaches the area. The coldest air should arrive sometime Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening bringing colder air, windy conditions, and rain and snow to the area through early Thursday. Friday looks dry and cool and Saturday should be a little warmer.